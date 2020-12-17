iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE)’s stock price were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.38 and last traded at $38.38. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.