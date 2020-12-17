iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Shares Up 0.8%

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.20 and last traded at $72.02. 14,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 34,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Davidson Investment Advisors owned approximately 0.65% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

