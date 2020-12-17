iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (XRE.TO) (TSE:XRE) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (XRE.TO) (TSE:XRE)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.81 and last traded at C$16.79. 332,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 463,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.49.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.15.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (XRE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (XRE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit