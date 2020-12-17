iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (XRE.TO) (TSE:XRE) Stock Price Up 1.8%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (XRE.TO) (TSE:XRE)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.81 and last traded at C$16.79. 332,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 463,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.49.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.15.

