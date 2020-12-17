iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Hits New 12-Month High at $170.31

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $170.31 and last traded at $170.31, with a volume of 1024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 428.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $747,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,934,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

