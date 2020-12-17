J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

JSAIY traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 73,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,198. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.55.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

