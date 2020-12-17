JD Coin (JDC) Trading Down 19.9% This Week

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, JD Coin has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000788 BTC on exchanges. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $78,996.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00131688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.00785649 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00164618 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00124911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00076953 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JD Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

