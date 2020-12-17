Jewel (JWL) Price Up 36.7% This Week

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 84.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Jewel token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Jewel has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. Jewel has a total market cap of $17.62 million and approximately $706.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00059739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023662 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00132848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.99 or 0.00787634 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00166068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00389867 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel (JWL) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

