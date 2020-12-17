John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) Trading Up 1%

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) was up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.91 and last traded at $39.91. Approximately 104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 4.55% of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

