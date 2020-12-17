Jonathan R. Boldt Sells 2,500 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,209.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of INOV stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.33. 759,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 480.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Inovalon in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Inovalon in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

