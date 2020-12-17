JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.30

JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €43.30 ($50.94) and last traded at €42.75 ($50.29), with a volume of 90537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €40.80 ($48.00).

JST has been the subject of several research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of €37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.31.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

