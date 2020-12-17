Journeo plc (JNEO.L) (LON:JNEO) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Journeo plc (JNEO.L) (LON:JNEO)’s stock price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63). 10,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 47.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.94.

Journeo plc (JNEO.L) (LON:JNEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX 1.11 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community, which captures, processes, and displays essential information to improve journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. It operates through Passenger Systems and Fleet Systems segments. The company offers CCTV, passenger counting, camera monitoring system, telematics and driver behavior, and on-board Wi-Fi system for buses; forward facing CCTV, track and surrounds, video data retrieval, platform and premises, in-carriage, and pantograph monitoring for the freight and passenger rail markets; and mobile CCTV, passenger counting, driver behavior, passenger Wi-Fi, infotainment, and associated depot infrastructure to coaches and blue light vehicles.

