JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Talanx AG (TLX.F) (ETR:TLX) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLX. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talanx AG (TLX.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.28 ($50.91).

Shares of Talanx AG (TLX.F) stock opened at €31.46 ($37.01) on Monday. Talanx AG has a 12-month low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 12-month high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.95.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

