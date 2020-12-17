JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 7,130

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,230 ($81.40) to GBX 7,130 ($93.15) in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,122.69 ($66.93).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,549 ($72.50) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,902.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,732.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,694 ($74.39). The firm has a market cap of £69.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

