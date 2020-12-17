KARMA Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 57.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. KARMA has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $15.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 86.1% higher against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $51.55, $50.98, $20.33 and $24.43.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000936 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00153247 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $5.60, $33.94, $24.43, $24.68, $7.50, $50.98, $13.77, $32.15, $10.39, $20.33 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.