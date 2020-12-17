Keg Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$12.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.10. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53. The stock has a market cap of C$144.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

