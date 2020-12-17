Keg Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.
TSE:KEG.UN opened at C$12.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.10. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53. The stock has a market cap of C$144.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
