Keith Westby Sells 3,676 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $661.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.8% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 24.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

