Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG)

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Flex LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Flex LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Flex LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ FLNG opened at $9.30 on Friday. Flex LNG has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $503.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Flex LNG by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 74,909 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Flex LNG by 19.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Flex LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex LNG by 6.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,798,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 170,043 shares during the last quarter.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

