Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Up 5.3%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.80 and last traded at $82.74. Approximately 301,378 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 128,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Ran Nussbaum acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.