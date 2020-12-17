KickCoin (KICK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $62,317.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00369506 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023338 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official website is kickecosystem.com . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.