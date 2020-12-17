Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.26. 4,971,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 6,059,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

