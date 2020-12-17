Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Buys 5,000 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 9,701 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $41,714.30.

On Friday, December 11th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 190,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $589,000.00.

Kingsway Financial Services stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 13.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,131,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,365 shares during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services comprises about 18.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 27.00% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $18,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles.

