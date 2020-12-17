Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Up 7.8%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) shot up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.31. 1,352,394 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,260,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIRK. TheStreet raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $280.42 million, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the second quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Osmium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 24.3% in the third quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,345,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 262,764 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 824.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

