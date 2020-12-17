Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s share price was down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 1,486,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,679% from the average daily volume of 53,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27.

About Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. Its product portfolio include ALEXIS AIDT-1, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-1; ALEXIS AIDT-2 EOC, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; ALEXIS AIDT-2 MPM (malignant pleural mesothelioma), an allogenic CAR/NKT-Like cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; and PD-1-AR, a check point inhibitor for solid tumors, as well as oral healthcare products, such as mouthwash.

