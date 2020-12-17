Kryll (KRL) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.02 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Kryll has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $45,400.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kryll has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00058736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00365150 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023072 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a token. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,611,443 tokens. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

