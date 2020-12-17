Kryll (KRL) Market Capitalization Tops $4.99 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Kryll token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kryll has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $27,598.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kryll

Kryll (KRL) is a token. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,611,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

