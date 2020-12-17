KUN Hits One Day Volume of $663.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. KUN has a market capitalization of $18,761.42 and $663.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KUN has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One KUN token can now be purchased for $9.38 or 0.00041254 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00132079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.00789326 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00165107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00387561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00125752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00077843 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

KUN Token Trading

KUN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

