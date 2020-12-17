Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.40

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.40 and last traded at $88.40, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.65.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legrand SA will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legrand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

