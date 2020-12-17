Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.55-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.547-3.622 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 10.55-11.15 EPS.

LII has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Lennox International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lennox International from $259.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $257.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennox International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.79.

Shares of LII stock opened at $276.47 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $319.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.24.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,022,446.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $210,672.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,613. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

