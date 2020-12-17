LINA Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. One LINA token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LINA has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. LINA has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $20,017.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00059529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.38 or 0.00368478 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023307 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About LINA

LINA is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,224,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.