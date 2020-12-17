Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Trading Down 4%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.12. 1,002,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,293,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56.

About Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

