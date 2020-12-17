LiquidApps Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $627.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and approximately $627.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 94.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000071 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,049,577,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,806,473 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

