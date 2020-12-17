Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) rose 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 4,366,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 2,028,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $914.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

