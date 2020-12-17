Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) Trading 8.1% Higher

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) shares traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.03. 731,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 236,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Live Oak Acquisition stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Live Oak Acquisition worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

