LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Director Debora B. Tomlin Sells 150 Shares

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $10,759.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE RAMP traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.21. The stock had a trading volume of 625,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,999. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $80.07. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 313,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after buying an additional 130,618 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

