LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Director Debora B. Tomlin Sells 150 Shares

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $10,759.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE RAMP traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.21. The stock had a trading volume of 625,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,999. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $80.07. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 313,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after buying an additional 130,618 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.
See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.