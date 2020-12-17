LockTrip (LOC) Price Reaches $0.64 on Top Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 60.6% higher against the US dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $9.54 million and approximately $1,892.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025441 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.