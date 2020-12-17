London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI.L) (LON:LFI) Trading Down 2.6%

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI.L) (LON:LFI) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34.10 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.10 ($0.45). Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 37.48 and a quick ratio of 37.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.95.

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI.L) (LON:LFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 21st. The company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI.L)’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI.L) Company Profile (LON:LFI)

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

