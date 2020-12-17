LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.54

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.54 and last traded at $102.54, with a volume of 5931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.16.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in LPL Financial by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

