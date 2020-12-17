Lunyr (LUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $165,044.48

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Lunyr has a total market cap of $165,044.48 and approximately $106,912.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lunyr has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00059099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00374084 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.