Malvern International plc (MLVN.L) (LON:MLVN) Trading Up 7.7%

Malvern International plc (MLVN.L) (LON:MLVN) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 1,028,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,884,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05.

Malvern International plc (MLVN.L) Company Profile (LON:MLVN)

Malvern International plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. The company operates colleges, including Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; SAA Global Education Singapore; and Malvern Online Academy, as well as a Communicate School in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

