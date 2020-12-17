MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading 7.8% Higher

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s share price traded up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.41. 528,589 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 336,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $779.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $890,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,852 shares of company stock worth $1,669,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in MarineMax by 1,280.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in MarineMax by 8.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MarineMax by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

