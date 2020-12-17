Matthew Demchyk Sells 13,562 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.37. 19,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,524. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.52 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

