Matthew J. Murphy Sells 7,500 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $337,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.12. 575,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,511,116. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 199,574 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

