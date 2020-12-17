McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

NYSE MUX opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.93.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. Equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 45,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.