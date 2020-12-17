Megacoin Price Tops $0.0115 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $451,930.80 and $407.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00469547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000285 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,332,906 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

