MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) shares rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $13.66. Approximately 336,892 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 127,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

MGTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $647.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.32.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,781 shares in the company, valued at $20,794,747.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 8,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $124,395.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 455,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,839,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,912 shares of company stock valued at $857,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 530.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 23.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.