MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $171.65

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $171.65 and last traded at $171.65, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.42.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

