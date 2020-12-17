Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Shares Up 8.5%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.18. 1,635,512 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 575% from the average session volume of 242,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth $1,162,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth $350,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 699.6% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,220,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,938 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

