Meridian Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $745,275.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $745,275.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00056285 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00020463 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005030 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,626,200 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

