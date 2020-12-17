Mezerville Roberto De Sells 2,000 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 140,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mezerville Roberto De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Mezerville Roberto De sold 8,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $265,120.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $301,400.00.

ESTA traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 61,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,612. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a market cap of $775.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.04. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

