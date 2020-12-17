Michael Crowley Sells 374 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BIO traded up $10.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $587.61. 5,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,580. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.82. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.38 and a 52-week high of $648.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.39.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.20.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.
