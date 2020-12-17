Michael Crowley Sells 374 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded up $10.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $587.61. 5,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,580. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.82. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.38 and a 52-week high of $648.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

